Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure

The bodies were found in a mummified state.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Gunnison County Coroner announced Thursday that the three campers found dead earlier this week likely arrived close to a year ago.

The three bodies were found in a mummified state by a hiker in a remote, wooded area near Gold Creek Campground, roughly 20 miles northeast of Gunnison.

The coroner said that evidence at the campsite suggests they arrived in late July of last year and planned to stay long-term. Malnutrition and exposure during the winter months are suspected by the coroner as the cause of death.

Foul play is not suspected by investigators.

None of the three bodies have been identified yet.

