Grand Valley Water Users Association gains commissioner support

Mesa County Commissioners are throwing their support behind the Grand Valley Water Users Association's application for funding.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners are supporting the Grand Valley Water Users Association’s application for funding from the Colorado River District.

The application requests replacement of diversion headgates and related components used in the roller dam on the Colorado River. The project is called the Headwater Project.

If approved, the association said the dam would become more efficient and have improved operations.

The roller dam provides water along the Colorado River, including to the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

