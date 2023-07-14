CUTE: Zoo welcomes newborn cotton-top tamarin

A Michigan zoo announced that a newborn cotton-top tamarin was born to parents Yuri and LG.
A Michigan zoo announced that a newborn cotton-top tamarin was born to parents Yuri and LG.(Potter Park Zoo)
By Samantha Sayles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan zoo announced on Thursday the arrival of a newborn cotton-top tamarin.

The cotton-top tamarin baby was born to parents Yuri and LG on June 9 at Potter Park Zoo.

The new baby marks the fifth successful litter for the pair in the past five years. The arrival of the baby brings the cotton-top tamarin family group to a total of eight members.

Potter Park Zoo said cotton-top tamarins are a highly endangered primate species. They are often captured and traded illegally as pets, and their natural forest homes in Columbia are being destroyed for activities like cattle ranching, farming, and urban expansion.

There are only around 2,000 adult cotton-top tamarins left in the wild.

The zoo said animal care and veterinary teams will continue to provide around-the-clock care and attention to ensure the baby’s and its family’s well-being.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Brush fire near Bookcliffs likely human caused, say officials
Brush fire near Bookcliffs likely human caused, say officials
City of Grand Junction introduces short term rental cap
City of Grand Junction introduces short term rental cap
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade

Latest News

Staircase inside the new Grand Junction High School during construction
Construction continues for new Grand Junction High School
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC reportedly opens investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be...
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old from North Carolina
REMOVE THIS CAPTION
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Arkansas
It would provide free vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults.
CDC launching new Bridge Access Program