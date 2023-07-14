Construction continues for new Grand Junction High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many students waiting to move to the new Grand Junction High School building will wait another year as construction continues on the new Grand Junction High School.

Construction began in June of 2022 and came with a price tag of $144.5 million. “We’re running about 290 craft workers, with our sub-partners, which are mostly local sub-partners. I’d say 95 to 98% of our workers here are local workers. We’re running at about $300,000 a day and work in place. And so that equates to about a million dollars of economic impact for every day that we’re working out here,” said Marc Litzen, Senior Project Manager with FCI Constructors. According to Litzen, high school completion is nearing 50% as of July 13, 2023, and total completion will occur in June 2024.

With construction workers working 8-10 hour shifts, slowdowns could occur, including with scorching temperatures. As of June 13, 2023, Grand Junction has been searing in a lot of triple digits, and safety for the workers is Litzen number one priority. “Safety program is dealing with the heat and how we manage that and keeping water on site and sports drinks on site and making sure our guys are staying hydrated, taking regular breaks. You know, staying out of the heat, sometimes we’ll start a little earlier to get some work done before it gets too hot. But that’s a constant conversation. We have weekly toolbox meetings,” Litzen said.

When the high school completes in June of 2024, students in that year’s upcoming fall semester will be among the first to walk the new halls. According to Litzen, it will have a 21st-century learning space, advanced mechanical systems, and great natural lighting, giving the school an energy-efficient environment.

