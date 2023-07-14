Clear Creek Sheriff announces retirement amid scrutiny

His decision to step down comes amid accusations that he was “not adequately accepting responsibility” for Glass’ death from the county’s Board of Commissioners
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers announced this week that he will be retiring next month.

Albers’ retirement comes after the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office fell under national scrutiny after a deputy fatally shot Christian Glass as he was experiencing a mental health crisis inside his car.

Albers has with the department for 43 years. His decision to step down comes amid accusations that he was “not adequately accepting responsibility” for Glass’ death from the county’s Board of Commissioners

Glass’ parents also called for Albers resignation after winning a $19 million settlement with the department in May of this year.

A grand jury found the two Clear Creek deputies involved were not in imminent danger and needlessly escalated the situation. The two deputies, Andrew Buen and Sergeant Kyle Gould, could face criminal charges.

