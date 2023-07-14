CDC launching new Bridge Access Program

It would provide free vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults.
By (Hannah Hickman)
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is launching a new program this Fall to help with the cost of COVID-19 vaccines.

The program is called the Bridge Access Program. It would provide free vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults.

According to the CDC there are about 25-30 million adults without health insurance in the U.S. Some insurances won’t provide free coverage for COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC will purchase vaccines and allocate them to states and local immunization programs. They will also provide the funding for the new program.

The program is set to run for a limited time starting this Fall and will end in December 2024.

