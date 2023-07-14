ATOM: the worlds fastest painter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Fair is a place for everyone of all walks of life to come together for some Summer fun. This year, the county got a hold of a Thailand based painter who creates stunning works of art in minutes.

Many gathered around bewildered by the landscapes that came alive before their eyes. It’s a site to see. Born in Hollywood, ATOM declares himself as the world’s fastest painter and this isn’t his first time in Grand Junction.

“I remember the last time I was here, when you’re in this town you hold the door open for other people. Even if it takes them a long time and that’s what I remembered about your town!” Said ATOM.

Prior to becoming the worlds fastest painter, he owned a 99 cent store, a snowboard shop, and a ticket agency. All which he says was unfulfilling. He decided to travel around the world and wound up in Mexico. Where he saw a street artist practicing speed painting. The rest is history.

However, once upon a time ATOM, was actually just Adam.

“I was friends with a rock star and one day and he said change your name to ATOM. So now I’m ATOM” he added.

ATOM uses different techniques to bring his paintings to life. Using card stock, credit cards, and spray paint he creates out of this world designs. He’ll place caps on parts of the painting, shielding bright colors underneath. Which later reveal to be planets. Scraps of magazines are used to carve into the paint, creating drawings of mountains and cities.

He finishes out every design with a thumb print as a signature.

Now he travels the world sharing his love of art and proving that with even the simplest tools, anyone can be an artist.

