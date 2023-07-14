American Red Cross volunteers assist during wildfires

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sometimes wildfires require evacuations and that’s when American Red Cross volunteers come to the rescue. During this time, local governments and emergency management, can request for Red Cross to stand up a shelter. Volunteers are trained in mass care needs, which includes shelter management, feeding and distribution on emergency supplies. Volunteers can choose if they just want to assist local fire or volunteers choose to get involved in other disaster responses and get deployed.

If you are interested in volunteering with the American Red Cross, you can fill out the form here.

