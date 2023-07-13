Triple-digit heat briefly wanes this weekend, then returns next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High temperatures are once again expected to reach the lower 100s around the Grand Valley this afternoon, but some very brief and very small relief could be on the way into the weekend.

Triple-Digit Heat Continues

A ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen just to our south, but we’re still close enough to see those sunny to mostly sunny skies and what will very likely be yet another afternoon with highs in the lower 100s around the Grand Valley. Most of the rest of the lower elevations should also see highs in the middle to upper 90s.

Brief Heat Relief... if You Can Call it That...

Temperatures will turn a little cooler on Friday and Saturday as that ridge currently to our south slides off to our west and continues to strengthen. That will bring some northwesterly winds through the area and bring some slightly cooler air. Don’t get too excited about it, though. It will still be hot with temperatures around 3 to 5 degrees above average with highs mostly in the middle and upper 90s. Some valley locations could still very briefly reach the 100-degree mark on Friday.

Record-Breaking Heat Possible

That ridge that strengthens off toward our west on Friday and Saturday starts marching eastward back into the area starting on Sunday, and we’ll once again start seeing temperatures soar through the end of the weekend and into early next week. We’re back into the lower 100s by Sunday in some valley locations, then it looks like lower 100s will become the majority across the lower elevations on Monday afternoon. Middle 100s are possible across some of the northern valleys, including Moab, Grand Junction, and Delta. The record highs on Monday and Tuesday in Grand Junction are 104­° and 103°, and we could come within a degree on either side of both of those values on those days. There are some indications that the heat could start to gradually taper off through the second half of the week, but some of us will still see lower 100s through the middle of the week.

Next 24 Hours

This afternoon will look very similar to yesterday afternoon around much of the Western Slope. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue around much of the region, but some additional clouds and maybe a spotty shower or two could pop up over the higher elevations around the Continental Divide and just north of Interstate 70. We’re headed for the lower 100s again in Grand Junction, while middle and upper 90s continue elsewhere around the lower elevations. Clouds clear out again tonight with lows in the lower to middle 60s, and we’ll start to see a lot more of those sunny skies on Friday with highs mostly in the middle to upper 90s.

