Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Chicken

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two-month-old Chicken is one of many kittens at Roice-Hurst Humane Society, waiting to move into new homes. Chicken was originally born outdoors to a feral mama and joined Roice-Hurst foster program at just one month old. Since then, she has become a wonderful housecat-in-training and can’t wait to find a permanent place to chase her toys and curl up in a cozy chair.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Pittie Party $50 Adoption Special Through July

Adopt any pit bull or pit bull mix from Roice-Hurst Humane Society for an adoption fee of just $50 during our Pittie Party adoption special throughout the entire month of July! If you’ve been considering adding a new pup to the family, now’s the perfect time to pick out your new squishy-faced, blocky-headed BFF. See who’s waiting to meet you at RHhumanesociety.org/adopt!

