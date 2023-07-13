Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to...
It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.(WBAL via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Md. (CNN) – A dinosaur bone found about three months ago in Maryland is from a giant creature that lived 50 million years before the T-Rex.

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.

Because fossils of other dinosaur species have been found at the site, it’s now classified as a “bone bed.”

It’s an exciting discovery for paleontologists because bone beds can provide a wealth of information about the animals and their environment.

The bones were found at Dinosaur Park, where miners first discovered fossils in the 1800s.

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Brush fire near Bookcliffs likely human caused, say officials
Brush fire near Bookcliffs likely human caused, say officials
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
1991 pipe bomber up for re-trial in grand junction
1991 pipe bomber up for re-trial in grand junction

Latest News

A tornado and a rainbow appeared at the same time in Illinois. (NETWORK VIDEO PRODUCTIONS via...
Tornado and rainbow appear at the same time in Illinois
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
FILE - Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity departs Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, Calif., for the...
Virgin Galactic plans its next commercial flight to the edge of space for August
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
Bear attack severely wounds Durango shepherd
Bear attack severely wounds shepherd near Durango