Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Angel
Angel is a yellow, 1-year-old, 71-pound, lab and pittie mix, with the cutest block head, looking to be fostered or adopted
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Angel is the perfect dog, looking for his forever family home. He super affectionate and extremely friendly. Angel would do very well in a home with another dog or will older kids. He is still getting to know himself and his strength, but once he does, he will do wonderful with children as well. Angel is extremely adorable, with medium energy, and wants nothing more than a loving family.
Right now, Mesa County Animal Shelter is terribly overwhelmed with fostering dogs. Fosters are URGENTLY needed for dogs.
Adoptable NOW and at our event:
Chow Down Pet Supplies
2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO
Sat 7/15/23 from 10am-12:30pm
Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please
Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?
Complete adoption application at
