City of grand junction introduces short term rental cap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a five to two vote last week, Grand Junction City Council members approved a cap on short term rentals within city limits. The city says this is a proactive solution to a problem many communities like Aspen, Vail, and Telluride encounter. They want to get ahead of negative trends they see coming that could negatively impact our rental and housing market.

With the recent vote, only 7% of unit’s are allowed to be converted to a primary short term rental in downtown Grand Junction. Think of Air B&B’s or other residencies marketed for a stay shorter than 30 days. Outside of that area, but still within city limits, it’s a 3% cap.

“7% is twice the number of short term rentals we have now,” said Abe Herman, Mayor pro-tem for Grand Junction. Herman currently estimates about 220 units inside city limits are currently being used as a short term stay. Which is no where near the 7% cap. Meaning for now, no short term rental owners will be affected by the vote.

As more and more units are set up for short term, it limits the amount of rental properties locals could use. Causing prices for long term rentals to increase.

“A lot of communities are seeing it being really impactful in their communities where even half of their units are being used in that way, driving prices up,” Herman said.

In the Vail area, residents are forced to find units outside of town due to the skyrocketing rental and housing markets. Herman says short term rentals are also competing with local lodging and hotels. Hotels pay commercial property taxes at a much higher rate than residential property taxes, which short term rentals pay. Air B&B’s get the best of both worlds.

“They’re paying a residential property tax while operating as a commercial business,” added Herman.

Herman says that it’s contentious and makes it harder for traditional lodging to compete.

He brings up the quality of life as well. Saying there’s a big difference between living next to a long term rental and incorporating them as part of the neighborhood and community, versus living next to a house with a rotating door of residents.

“If you’re living in a single family home and all of a sudden your neighbor turns it into a short term rental, all of a sudden you’re living next to a hotel without having any choice in the matter,” said Herman.

The two council members opposing the cap had very different reasons. Cody Kennedy was not in support of a cap at all and Scott Beilfuss wanted a tighter cap than what was proposed.

The city wanted to note, Air B&B shows around 500 listing in Grand Junction...That is not accurate as they are looking at the Grand Junction area as a whole, not city limits.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.