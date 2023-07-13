Can you help? Young pup found starving on hiking trail; reward offered to find owner

A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for...
A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for identifying the animal's owner.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Colorado are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found in very poor health.

The Denver Animal Shelter reports a young pit bull mix was found emaciated near a stream on the Sanderson Gulch Trail on July 6.

A reward is being offered to help track down the owner of the dog, according to a crime alert poster shared by the animal shelter.

The trail is located about 20 minutes outside the downtown Denver area.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the reward is up to $2,000 for information on the dog’s owner.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Brush fire near Bookcliffs likely human caused, say officials
Brush fire near Bookcliffs likely human caused, say officials
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
City of Grand Junction introduces short term rental cap
City of Grand Junction introduces short term rental cap

Latest News

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland