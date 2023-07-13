Bear attack severely wounds shepherd near Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KJCT) - Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that they shot and killed a bear that attacked and severely injured a sheep herder near Durango, Colorado.

CPW officials said that the attack happened in the area above Lemon Reservoir. The shepherd suffered bite wounds to the head, wounds on his left hand and arm, severe lacerations to his left hip, and scratches on his back.

The 35-year-old shepherd was awakened around 1 a.m. Tuesday by a disturbance between his sheep and a black bear. He said he fired a .30-30 caliber rifle at the bear before it attacked him.

After surviving the attack, the shepherd told officials he was able to crawl back to his tent and contact his cousin. Emergency services were dispatched and airlifted the victim to Mercy Regional Medical Center.

CPW said it collected DNA samples from the victim while he was receiving initial treatment. He was then flown to a Grand Junction hospital for surgery.

Parks and Wildlife officials were informed of the attack at 4 a.m. and dispatched three wildlife officers to investigate the scene of the attack. There, they quickly discovered a blood trail and the victim’s rifle. The officers collected more DNA samples from the scene of the attack, and also discovered two dead sheep with wounds matching a bear attack.

A team of dogs were used to track the bear to Florida River, an area with steep and treacherous terrain. Officials say they shot and killed the bear just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“This is a difficult part of the job,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta. “But when it comes to injuries to humans as a result of a predator attack, human health and safety is our top priority.”

CPW said that this is the first bear attack in Colorado in 2023, and the first in La Plata County since April 2021.

