Triple-digit heat is settling into the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction finally reached 100° yesterday afternoon, and there are more triple-digit temperatures expected through many of the next several days.

Triple-Digit Heat is Here

Grand Junction Regional Airport finally reached 100° for the first time this year yesterday afternoon. This is the latest the first 100-degree day has happened in a year since July 16, 2019. There has only been one first 100-degree day later than July 1 in the last decade other than 2023 and 2019, and that came on July 6, 2014. The average last 100-degree day is on July 25, but it’s not uncommon to see those triple-digit temperatures extend well into August. We’re expecting to quickly add a couple more 100-degree days to the count both this afternoon and Thursday afternoon, then we may see a very brief break from the 100s until the end of the weekend and early next week.

Record-Breaking Heat Possible Next Week

The ridge that is bringing these warmer temperatures into the Western Slope over the next could of days will gradually move west of us Friday and Saturday, and that will bring slightly cooler temperatures into the area to close out the work week and kick off the weekend. While slightly cooler, we’re still talking above-average temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 90s. That ridge strengthens as is moves west of us, then that stronger ridge marches back east right over us once again into early next week. Early indications are we could see afternoon highs well into the lower 100s and potentially into the middle 100s around Grand Junction by Tuesday. Even Montrose could see highs reach the triple digits. Forecasted highs on Monday and Tuesday would put us around a degree or two on either side of record values.

Spring Creek Fire Update

No new updates on acres burned or containment of the Spring Creek Fire as of this morning. The fire had burned 3,286 acres and was 50% contained as of late Tuesday morning. Command of the fire was handed back off to the local Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Type 3 team earlier this morning, and they will continue to work to improve containment of the fire.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue once again across much of the Western Slope this afternoon. There may be a couple of spotty showers or storms that pop up over the higher elevations closer to the Continental Divide, but that’s going to be about it for rain chances. We’re staying dry and hot across the valleys with highs in the middle 90s to the south and upper 90s to lower 100s to the north. Skies will be clearing back out tonight with lows in the lower to middle 60s, then we’ll see even more sunshine with some passing clouds into Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

