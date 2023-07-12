Fire near Utah state line reached 1,800 acres

GRAND COUNTY, Utah. (KJCT) - The fire that ignited near the Utah state line earlier this week has kept firefighters busy. The fire reached an estimated 1,800 acres Tuesday.

Utah fire officials said that the blaze was not actively moving, and most of the crews were focused on mopping up what was left.

The fire began Monday afternoon after a pickup truck rolled over. The two passengers were flown to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.