Fire near Utah state line reached 1,800 acres

The fire ignited Monday after a crash.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND COUNTY, Utah. (KJCT) - The fire that ignited near the Utah state line earlier this week has kept firefighters busy. The fire reached an estimated 1,800 acres Tuesday.

Utah fire officials said that the blaze was not actively moving, and most of the crews were focused on mopping up what was left.

The fire began Monday afternoon after a pickup truck rolled over. The two passengers were flown to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Car crash off I-70B and North Ave
Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting
Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting
Gunnison man faces federal charges after landing helicopter in national park
Gunnison man faces federal charges after landing helicopter in national park
Sheriff identifies deputy who shot Roberto Castillo
Sheriff identifies deputy who shot Roberto Castillo

Latest News

Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
DPD officer hit during Nuggets parade has leg amputated
DPD officer hit during Nuggets parade has leg amputated
DPD officer hit during Nuggets parade has leg amputated
Governor Polis, CPW, GOCO, grow Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative