‘They looked sad’: Deputy rescues 3 puppies found abandoned on roadside

Deputy Jonathan Davis said anyone who was in his position "should show compassion." (SOURCE: FRESNO COUNTY SO)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) – A deputy in California rescued three puppies found alongside a road Sunday.

In a video posted on Facebook, Deputy Jonathan Davis, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, said he was investigating a report of a copper wire theft when he found the puppies.

“They looked sad,” Davis said. “The first thing I thought of was my daughter because she’s in love with animals, and I seen [sic] them there. And my daughter would have a fit if she seen [sic] this.”

The sheriff’s office said the puppies were found on a road near Raisin City.

Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.
Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

Davis rounded the animals up and put them in his control vehicle before taking them to Fresno Humane Animal Services to be cared for.

“It’s not just helping humans, it’s helping every citizen of Fresno County, even the puppies are citizens to me,” Davis said.

Anyone who may be interested in adopting the dogs can call Fresno Humane Animal Services at 559-600-7387.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting
Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting
Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Man killed in I-70 motorcycle crash was a French national touring the southwest
Lila Dere
Local soccer star moves to D1 school
Brushfire near I-70 Cisco exit caused by crash, say authorities
Brushfire near I-70 Cisco exit caused by crash, say authorities

Latest News

Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his...
Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river floods Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 people
Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates ten years of black-footed ferret restoration work
Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates ten years of black-footed ferret restoration work