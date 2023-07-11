Mesa County district judge to vacate pipe bomber’s 1993 conviction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was a case that rocked the Grand Valley. Two people killed in a string of pipe bombings more than 30 years ago. One man was convicted and has been in prison since 1993

Now James Genrich, the man convicted of those bombings, may be getting a new trial. A Mesa County district court judge is ordering the new trial for Genrich citing he was convicted on faulty evidence.

A 12-year-old girl and 43-year-old man were killed in two separate pipe bomb explosions in February and April of 1991. Genrich, who worked at Two Rivers Convention Center, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

District Judge Richard Gurley wrote in a report that an expert’s testimony during the 1993 trial was flawed based on advances in technology and forensics. Genrich has maintained his innocence after three decades. KKCO/KJCT reached out to District Attorney Dan Rubinstein who says he’s meeting with the Attorney General Phil Weiser to try to appeal the Judge Gurley’s ruling.

Judge Gurley may vacate the Genrich conviction at a court hearing later this month. A Hearing has been scheduled for July 28.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.