Gunnison man faces federal charges after landing helicopter in national park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Gunnison man is facing federal charges after illegally landing his helicopter in a national park.

Peter Smith, of Gunnison landed his helicopter at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake, in Grand Titon National Park, on Saturday June 24th. Park rangers found Smith and another person having a picnic by the lake.

Smith is set to go before a federal judge next month in Jackson, Wyoming. Smith faces two federal counts:

· Operating aircraft on lands or waters other than at designated locations.

· Using aircraft not in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

Each violation could result in a fine of up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail.

The National Park Service had cited Smith in February for flying a fixed wing aircraft below minimum safe altitude in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. He was fined $350.

Smith is the owner of West Elk Air in Gunnison, according to the NPS.

