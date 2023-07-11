Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade

One person is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Palisade
One person is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Palisade(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Palisade. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Exit 42 off of eastbound I-70.

Emergency crews said one person was killed, and one was taken to the hospital.

The car apparently rolled in the crash, landing on it’s roof on a hill between the off ramp and 35 8/10 Road. That’s near the Wine Country Inn in Palisade. Palisade police and fire were called to the crash, along with Colorado State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

