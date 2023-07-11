Clouds and winds decrease as highs soar into the triple digits

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some clouds and scattered showers are possible over the San Juan Mountains this afternoon, then we start clearing out and turning much warmer across the Western Slope through the middle of the week.

Triple-Digit Heat

Summer has been here for the last several weeks, and it will finally start to feel that way especially by the middle of the week. Most places will barely avoid the lower 100s this afternoon, but don’t be surprised if a couple of locations very briefly break into the triple digits. Those lower 100s become more and more likely in the valleys as we head through the middle of the week. We’re expecting a high of 100° on Wednesday and 101° on Thursday in Grand Junction. The average first 100-degree day in Grand Junction is all the way back on June 30. The latest first 100-degree day is still a pretty decent ways off on August 8. This will only be the third time that the first 100-degree day has been later than July 1 since 2013 (July 6, 2014 and July 16, 2019) given we actually reach 100° over the next few days. We’ll definitely have multiple chances for it even through the middle of next week.

Spring Creek Fire Update

The good news continues to roll in for the Spring Creek Fire burning south of Parachute. The fire continues to remain at 3,286 acres burned for yet another day, and containment is now up to 50%. The continued focus will be on strengthening containment lines, especially on the north side of the fire where the most activity is location. Command of the fire will transition back to a local team tomorrow morning, and some equipment that is no longer needed to fight the fire is being hauled away from the area.

Next 24 Hours

A dry and increasingly hot pattern is continuing to set up over the Western Slope through the middle of the week. Some clouds and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mostly over the San Juan Mountains through the rest of the afternoon, but a stray shower or two may develop farther north of there. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue elsewhere around the region with highs in the middle to upper 90s across the valleys. There may be one or two places that very briefly reach 100°, but most of us should avoid is by a degree or two. Any rain and just about all of the clouds start clearing out of the region later this evening, and we’ll once again see clear to mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies settle in across much of the region on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 90s and a few more lower 100s popping up.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.