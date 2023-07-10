Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

79-year-old Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella. (Source: WFSB)
By Olivia Schueller and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 79-year-old woman on hospice got her final wish – to see her beloved horse one last time.

Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella, who lives on a small farm in Bethany, Connecticut.

Courtmanche has owned 30-year-old Bella since the horse was a baby.

Courtmanche is in hospice care with not much time left, her caretakers said.

Michelle Walker, RN Case Manager for Connecticut Hospice, said Courtmanche told her of her wish to see her beloved horse again.

“We were talking with her, and she kept talking about her horse Bella, that she wanted to see Bella,” Walker said.

Walker worked with Courtmanche’s nursing home to grant her final wish. The teams coordinated a way to get her to the farm one last time, including an ambulance ride so she could remain on a stretcher and receive care during the ride.

Once at the farm, Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a carrot.

“I’m very excited that I’m able to give her this last wish. It’s important to her, so it’s important to us,” Walker said.

Once Courtmanche passes, Bella will continue to be cared for at Bittersweet Farm.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Man killed in I-70 motorcycle crash was a French national touring the southwest
Left: 24-year-old Ramon Cesena Valdez. Right: 27-year-old Raul Lopez Lizarraga.
Drug task force makes record-breaking drug bust
Lila Dere
Local soccer star moves to D1 school
City and county conduct unhoused assessment
City and county conduct unhoused assessment
Colorado Parks and Wildlife use different methods to kill off zebra mussels at Highline Lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife use different methods to kill off zebra mussels at Highline Lake

Latest News

FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
West Nile Virus detected in four Colorado counties
West Nile Virus detected in four Colorado counties