Triple-digit temperatures:

The upcoming week will usher in the Grand Valley’s first triple digits of the year. Temperatures will be sore in the lower 100s for Grand Junction and Delta, beginning on Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.

With Tuesday becoming the first triple-digit day of the year for Grand Junction, looking at the record for July 11, the temperature in 2003 was 104.

Fire danger:

While no red flag warnings are forecasted, doe snot means the fire danger is low. The fire danger will remain as vegetation will remain dry and become an easy ignition source. While vegetation is crucial for an easy spark, the wind component must be more vital to make fires move quickly.

There will be a little breeze toward the middle of the week, but not enough to usher in Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches. It is still best practice to avoid burning if necessary during this time.

Dehydration / Heat Exhaustion and Stroke:

Even with temperatures soaring into the triple digits on Tuesday, the current temperatures in the upper 90s continue to bring health-related risks. The most common is dehydration, and signs of dehydration can include:

feeling thirsty and lightheaded

a dry mouth

tiredness

having dark-colored, strong-smelling urine

passing urine less often than usual

Dehydration can also put you at risk for heat exhaustion, and those symptoms can include:

Dizziness, light-headedness, blurred vision, and headache.

Fever, usually over 100 degrees Fahrenheit

Fatigue, weakness, or fainting

Nausea and vomiting.

Rapid, shallow breaths.

Severe or excessive sweating and cold, clammy (damp) skin.

Swollen ankles or swelling in the feet and hands

Weak, fast heartbeat and low blood pressure when you stand up

The worst is heat stroke, which can happen when you have prolonged exposure to physical exertion in hot temperatures. Signs of heat stroke include:

High body temperature. of 104 F or higher

Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures, and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Alteration in sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Headache

If you are in the heat stroke phase, call 911 immediately.

The remainder of our Sunday:

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will remain warm. Temperatures will fall to the upper 80s by 9 pm in Grand Junction and continue cooling overnight. Low temperatures will sit in the upper to lower 60s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose.

Upcoming workweek:

While sunshine will continue the trend, the triple digits will break the 90s we have felt for the past several days to weeks. Tuesday will mark the first triple digits of the season and remain in the lower one-hundreds until Friday, when temperatures return to the upper 90s and stick around for the remainder of the week.

