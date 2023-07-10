Fire destroys Fruita outbuilding, four dogs rescued

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - No one was injured and four dogs were rescued as the Lower Valley Fire Department (LVFD) battled an outbuilding fire on Friday. The structure was on a property at South Mesa Street and Kaley Street in Fruita.

It appears part of a fence may have also burned. The LVFD was assisted by the Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD). Witnesses say several people were seen holding dogs. According to the LVFD Facebook page four dogs were rescued. Colorado Parks and Wildlife also assisted in fighting the fire.

