Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, 25-year-old Caleb Jones was sentenced to spending the next 14 years behind bars for his role in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Lucas Terry in November of 2022.
The shooting happened on 22 Road.
Jones pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary.
Investigators stated that Jones, along with 29-year-old Jeff Brewer, were in a fight with Terry when Terry was fatally shot in the chest. Jones also sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
Brewer is charged with Terry’s murder.
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.