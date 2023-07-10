Celebrate 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday with free Slurpees

FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating...
FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.(7-Eleven Inc.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday just got sweeter by offering customers free Slurpee drinks to celebrate.

According to a news release, everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores Tuesday at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.

If you were born July 11, the convenience retailer has just the festive merch for you.

“We’ve always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks, but we’re excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee,” 7-Eleven Executive Vice President Marissa Jarratt said.

From T-shirts letting people know you’re a 7-Eleven birthday twin to custom wrapping paper, there’s something for anyone who wants to be part of the stores’ special day.

“From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks — we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year,” Jarratt said.

New and existing fuel rewards members can also receive an additional 11 cents off each gallon purchased on July 11 at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Motorcycle Fatal Accident
Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Left: 24-year-old Ramon Cesena Valdez. Right: 27-year-old Raul Lopez Lizarraga.
Drug task force makes record-breaking drug bust
City and county conduct unhoused assessment
City and county conduct unhoused assessment
Lila Dere
Local soccer star moves to D1 school
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Another warm day to finish off the weekend before triple digits arrive next week

Latest News

US President Joe Biden walks backdropped by Marine One upon arriving at Stansted airport, in...
Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin’s commanders met Putin after short-lived mutiny, pledged loyalty
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Police extend manhunt for Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital