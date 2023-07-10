Brushfire ignites near I-70 Cisco exit

A brushfire burns near Interstate 70 on July 10, 2023.
A brushfire burns near Interstate 70 on July 10, 2023.(Joshua Vorse)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CISCO, Utah. (KJCT) - A brushfire has ignited near Interstate 70 again, this time across the Utah border.

The Utah Department of Transportation has closed the interstate in the area. The closure is expected to last at least four hours, according to UDOT.

Our crews on the ground saw firefighting resources from across the area, including the Lower Valley Fire District, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Grand Junction Fire Department. Aerial firefighting assets were also seen in the area by our crews.

Authorities had no other information to share as crews worked to fight the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A fire burning near Cisco, Utah sends a plume of smoke into the sky on July 10, 2023.
A fire burning near Cisco, Utah sends a plume of smoke into the sky on July 10, 2023.(Joshua Vorse)

___

This story is still developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.

