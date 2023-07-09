Another warm day to finish off the weekend before triple digits arrive next week

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Elevated Fire Danger:

Gusty winds will continue throughout our evening as Red Flag Warnings continue across most of the Western Slope, including counties from Garfield and as far south as Montezuma county, and will expire at 9 pm tonight.

The remainder of our Saturday:

We will continue to see clear skies throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay around the lower 80s to upper 70s for Grand Junction throughout the evening and continue cooling down to the lower 60s as our low temperature for tomorrow.

Our Sunday:

We will see plenty of sunshine throughout most of the Western Slope, with a few clouds hanging around. The San Juans and portions of the Continental Divide will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms around noon. That same storm system will push eastward and sit along the Front Range and foothills around the evening hours.

High temperatures will sit in the upper 90s in Grand Junction and Delta and mid-90s for Montrose and Cortez.

Incoming triple-digit temperatures:

We have been sitting in the 90-degree range for several weeks across the valleys, but warmer air from the south will push those temperatures to the triple-digit range. Next Tuesday is forecast to reach 100 right on the dot and will make for the first triple-digit day for Grand Junction in 2023.

