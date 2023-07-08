Outbuilding fire burns in Fruita

Firefighters from the Lower Valley Fire Dist and GJFD fight blaze
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - No one was injured four dogs were rescued as the Lower Valley Fire Department (LVFD) battled a shed or outbuilding fire. The structure was on a property at South Mesa Street and Kaley Street in Fruita.

It appears part of a fence may have also burned. The LVFD was assisted by the Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD). Witnesses say several people were seen holding dogs. According to the LVFD Facebook page four dogs were rescued. Colorado Parks and Wildlife also assisted in fighting the fire.

