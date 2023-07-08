Mav Hockey awarded for Community Service

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another day, another Colorado Mesa team gets recognized for their accomplishments off the field.

The CMU Hockey Team was recognized by the American Colligate Hockey Association, and received the National Community Service Award for the Pink the Rink event.

The team raised a record amount of $22,000 for the Saint Mary’s Hospital Cancer Assistance Fund.

The schedule for this upcoming season will be released next month.

