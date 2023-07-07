Wildlife moms can handle their babies on their own

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife says wildlife moms don’t need your help, in an act to encourage Colorado residents to refrain from interacting with young animals. Especially fawns. Late May to early June is the time these baby deer are born and you might often see them without their moms.

Fawns are often left alone, sometimes even days at a time. Their mothers leave them as an act of protection. During the Summer, deer will rest in the day and become more active in the night and early morning. CPW says baby deer don’t have a scent, making them easy to camouflage from predators. Doe’s will use this to their advantage and find resting spots far from their babies. Leaving their young in safe environments allow for them to practice all the survival skills mom taught them.

“Leave them alone. A lot of times when we see young wildlife alone and mom isn’t around anywhere in sight, we think that they may be abandoned. The reality is, Mom is actually leaving them there to protect them. Once you touch them, you’re actually potentially leaving a scent on them. Which again, is another attraction for predators. If you see them, just leave them alone,” said Rachael Gonzales the Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest region.

If you suspect a fawn has been abandoned, keep an eye out for signs of lethargy and malnutrition. If you’ve seen a fawn in the same spot looking unhealthy for several days call your local CPW office and report the situation.

If the fawn looks healthy and is standing up, the mother might have chosen your yard as a safe haven.

