WCCC and CMU work with Habitat for Humanity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Western Colorado Community College and Colorado Mesa University students, faculty, and staff volunteers are working all summer long building home. WCCC and CMU, have partnered up with Habitat for Humanity, and are working on building two home in the community. The homes built are created by student computer aided designs (CAD), which are used for the blueprint for the homes. Michael Ramsden, a recent Western Colorado Community College graduate, is the name of the man who designed one of the homes, that so happens to be for the daughter of a faculty member at CMU. Another home will be built using another WCCC students’ CAD drawing, this August. The goal of the of the summer program is to engage all local students to help increase awareness around the need for affordable housing and homeownership within the community.

