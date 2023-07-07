WCCC and CMU work with Habitat for Humanity

Western Colorado Community College and Colorado Mesa University work with Habitat for Humanity to build homes in the community
Western Colorado Community College and Colorado Mesa University work with Habitat for Humanity to build homes in the community
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Western Colorado Community College and Colorado Mesa University students, faculty, and staff volunteers are working all summer long building home. WCCC and CMU, have partnered up with Habitat for Humanity, and are working on building two home in the community. The homes built are created by student computer aided designs (CAD), which are used for the blueprint for the homes. Michael Ramsden, a recent Western Colorado Community College graduate, is the name of the man who designed one of the homes, that so happens to be for the daughter of a faculty member at CMU. Another home will be built using another WCCC students’ CAD drawing, this August. The goal of the of the summer program is to engage all local students to help increase awareness around the need for affordable housing and homeownership within the community.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: 24-year-old Ramon Cesena Valdez. Right: 27-year-old Raul Lopez Lizarraga.
Drug task force makes record-breaking drug bust
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
A man who was shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy in June has been arrested. This...
Man shot by deputy in June arrested after being released from the hospital
City moves to yellow flag at the River Park at Las Colonias
City moves to yellow flag at the River Park at Las Colonias
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday

Latest News

Western Colorado Community College and Colorado Mesa University work with Habitat for Humanity...
Western Colorado Community College and Colorado Mesa University work with Habitat for Humanity
Market on Main 2023 kicks off
Market on Main 2023 kicks off
Wildlife moms can handle their babies on their own
Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking public comment on crayfish population