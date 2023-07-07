Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Sauron

By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sauron is a senior dog that is full of life and always down for an adventure. He enjoys exploring outdoors, playing with other friendly dogs, and of course, meeting new doggy or people friends and especially kiddos. The 8-year-old, pit-bull and corgi mix, has a very unique look that also matches his high energy and fun personality.

The Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge is Happening Now!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Mesa County have teamed up for the second annual Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge! Our goal is to find 100 new foster homes in 100 days, from June 20 through September 28. Learn more at rhhumanesociety.org/foster.

