Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.(Maryland DNR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record-breaking invasive fish has been caught in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak Wednesday in Dorchester County when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.

Cook said he thought it was just an average fish when he first hooked it.

But when he netted it and measured it, the fish measured 36 inches long.

Officials said Cook weighed the fish on a certified scale, and it was a pound heavier than the previous snakehead record of 19.9 pounds.

The snakehead fish is an invasive species to the Chesapeake Bay area. Anglers are advised to kill any they catch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assorted bagged and wrapped drugs sit on a table after being confiscated by authorities in Mesa...
Drug task force makes record-breaking drug bust
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
A man who was shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy in June has been arrested. This...
Man shot by deputy in June arrested after being released from the hospital
City moves to yellow flag at the River Park at Las Colonias
City moves to yellow flag at the River Park at Las Colonias
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday

Latest News

Gov. Wes Moore speaks with Police Chaplain Denise Reid during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes...
Baltimore police arrest 17-year-old suspect in block party shooting that killed 2, wounded 28
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
FILE - Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson smiles in Norfolk, Va. May 31,...
Olympic gold-medalist, former South Carolina assistant Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
One suspect in an armed robbery spree was killed and an officer was injured in a shootout,...
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty