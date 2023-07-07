Protecting your pets in the heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the heat continues in the state, it can affect many Colordans, but humans are not the only ones feeling the warm temperatures; furry friends feel it too.

Keeping yourself and your pets safe is just as important, and when the heat gets in the way, there are different measures to take proper care of your furry friends. When dogs get hot, they pant, but excessively heavy panting and becoming lethargic means they are overheating. Knowing what to do in this situation can prevent severe injury and even death to your pet.

During an overheating phase, you want to move a dog to an air conditioner (AC) room or shaded area (if AC is unavailable). Give the dog some water (not ice water), and put some cool cloths on the dog, little by little, to slowly bring the temperature back down to normal.

While the air temperature and sunshine can heat dogs, they can also heat the surfaces they walk on. When dogs go for a walk, different surfaces can have different temperatures based on what they walk on. From asphalt to sidewalks, these can heat up quicker, and their temperatures can be greater than the air temperature.

Asphalt temperatures can reach up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit when the air temperature is around 95 degrees, which can burn the dog’s paws. A proper way to know if what you’re about to walk on is too hot for the dogs is the seven-second rule, according to Grand Rivers Humane Society. “so you put your back your hand on the surface, and that can be a sidewalk, a paved road, and sometimes even trails, just regular dirt trails can get extremely hot. And if your hand starts to feel that in seven seconds or less, and it feels hot, don’t take your dog on that trail, it is going to burn their paws, and we tell people to use the back of their hand instead of the palm because the palm is not quite as sensitive to the heat,” said Steve Woltjer, a Grand Rivers Humane Society Volunteer.

Woltjer also states that the same effect can happen to outdoor cats. If a cat is panting heavily and becomes lethargic, it, too, can be overheating.

However, one of the biggest killers to your furry friends is not so much outside, but inside and not in a home or building but in a car. Cars can dehydrate dogs within half an hour or less, and the inside of a car can become hotter than the outside air temperature. Where cars can become a death trap is that dogs are trapped and have nowhere to go. Woltjer said that cracked windows do not cool the car down and barely affect the interior temperature.

So just like humans, you want to treat your pets like yourself. They can dehydrate and get heat stroke and exhaustion, just like us. In a scenario where your dog is suffering, it’s best to cool them down and call your vet. Woltjer’s best advice is to keep your dogs cool, prevent any activity during the daytime, and save them for morning or nighttime.

