Powderhorn bike park opening day

(KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:46 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The scenic chair rides and downhill biking are back at Powderhorn Moutain Resort. It was a long time coming as the resort saw heavy snowfall that pushed the starting date back by a few weeks.

“This is our favorite day of the summer, the day that we spend the lifts again, open the mountain for mountain biking, hiking, and sightseeing,” said Ryan Robinson, assistant general manager.

Over the last few years, the resort has been working on expanding the downhill mountain biking trails ever since it first opened its doors in 2016.

“It adds the high alpine lift access mountain biking,” said Robinson. “We have a very dedicated group of bikers that we see year after year.”

