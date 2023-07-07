Military honor en route to veteran

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Silver Star award, lost for years is now on its way back to its owner. Roger R. Rep served during the Vietnam War. While in theater, he was awarded the Silver Star; the nation’s third highest military honor, behind the Medal of Honor and the Distinguished Service Cross.

Years ago his medal went missing. He since received a replacement. As luck would have it, on June 20, 2023 his medal turned up in the parking lot at the Mesa Mall of all places. Someone found the medal, turned it over to the Veterans Affairs police who in turn turned it over to Anthony Lee, the Mesa County Veterans Service Officer.

“From there, I had reached out to a couple of just local people just to kind of keep it quiet to try not to do anything with the public quite yet,” said Lee. “The local VFW American Legion State Office to see if I could find them. That was no luck.”

That’s when Lee said he turned to social media. On July 5, he posted on Facebook that the medal was found and he needed help from anyone, who may know who Roger R. Reps was. It didn’t take long before people in the community began naming leads. By the end of the day, Mr. Reps was found. Lee said he has the community to thank for the quick, overwhelming response.

“Not only Mesa County, I had responses from all over western Colorado, honestly, the rifle and Glenwood Springs police department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, I mean, we had all kinds of people sharing it,” said Lee. “Then that trickles down, everybody else shares from there, wanting to reach out.”

Lee said he was able to call Mr. Reps, found out he was living in Tennessee now, which is where he is shipping his Silver Star.

