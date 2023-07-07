Market on Main 2023 kicks off

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual Market on Main season kicked off in downtown Grand Junction last night, featuring fresh fruits, veggies, baked goods, and other vendor items from local businesses.

The event, like all events created by Downtown Grand Junction, is free. While you’re there, you can pick out farm-fresh produce from vendors across the live music while also listening to live music.

Plus, there are new things to expect this year. Many vendors are now accepting WIC and SNAP benefits. “If you have something like an EBT card, you can visit us at our Downtown booth at 4th and Main. We can get you all set up on that. We also administer a Colorado program called Double Up that will match your snap up to $20,” said Event Coordinator Kyra Seppie.

Event staff say to make sure not to forget to stay cool and hydrated while you’re out and about.

Market on Main runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday, and goes through September.

