Man shot by deputy in June arrested after being released from the hospital

By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man who was shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy in June has been arrested.

According to a press release from the Grand Junction Police Department, Roberto Castillo was released from the hospital Thursday and was immediately arrested and taken to jail.

The shooting happened June 28 on Sandra Avenue near 29 Road. Police say at about 10:20 p.m. Castillo set a car on fire, and was shot by law enforcement. No more information about what happened before the shooting has been released. Find our initial coverage of the story here.

Castillo has been charged with the following, according to the press release:

Three Felony Warrants:

FTA: Vehicular Eluding F5 (GJPD 2022-25565)

FTA: Assault on a Peace Officer, Criminal Impersonation, Theft, Obstructing a Peace Officer F6, F5, M2 (GJPD 2021-1824)

FTA: Burglary, Assault, Felony Menacing F3, F4, F5 (GJPD 2022-25247)

And the following additional charges:

1st Degree Assault

4th Degree Arson

Resisting Arrest

Harassment

The sheriff’s office will be responsible for releasing the name of the deputy, according to the press release. That deputy is on paid administrative leave, per Mesa County Sheriff’s Office policy.

