High fire danger lingers through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re going into a weekend with elevated wildfire risk, then temperatures head toward some summer scorching after the wildfire risk eases.

High Fire Danger Through Saturday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 PM this evening and from noon until 9 PM on Saturday. A Red Flag Warning means weather is favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph with humidity near or less than 10% combined with dry vegetation increase the fire danger. The wildfire risk will begin to subside on Sunday, but that’s not to say it reduces to zero.

Triple-Digit Heat Likely Next Week

We’ve been quite warm for the past two weeks or so. Next week is likely to become hotter. High temperatures in the triple digits are possible on Monday and are even more likely Tuesday through Thursday. Next Friday is July 14. By July 14 of last year, we had broken 100 degrees seven times. We haven’t done it yet, and we’re likely to have fewer than half that number of 100-degree readings by next Friday than we had by that time last year.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will be warm and gusty, but abundant sunshine means it’s a good weekend to be in the pool. Inside at the movies or binge watching your favorite TV series isn’t a bad idea, either. Both Saturday and Sunday will warm from upper 50s and lower 60s in the morning to mid-to-upper 90s in the afternoon.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 8:44 PM. We’ll cool from middle 90s around 6 PM to lower 90s at 8 PM and then to near 80 degrees at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 62 degrees around Grand Junction, 57 degrees around Montrose, 59 degrees around Delta, and 50 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mainly sunny and gusty with high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are likely. Sunrise is at 5:54 AM. We’ll warm from upper 50s and lower 60s around 6 AM to mid-to-upper 80s by noon. High temperatures will be near 97 degrees around Grand Junction, 93 degrees around Montrose, 97 degrees around Delta, and 93 degrees around Cortez.

