Grand River Pet of the Week: Meet Falkor

Falkor is a fluffy, domestic long hair cat, looking for his perfect home or foster
Falkor is furry, domestic long hair car that loves being held
Falkor is furry, domestic long hair car that loves being held(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Falkor is a very affectionate, loves to be held, and is extremely calm. He is FIV positive cat that would do best in a home by himself.

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Falkor
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Falkor(Grand Rivers Humane Society)

Adoptable NOW and at our Kitty Corner Location:

GRHS Kitty Corner

1649 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO

Every day from 10am-1pm

Cat adoption fee: $100 CASH each only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assorted bagged and wrapped drugs sit on a table after being confiscated by authorities in Mesa...
Drug task force makes record-breaking drug bust
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
A man who was shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy in June has been arrested. This...
Man shot by deputy in June arrested after being released from the hospital
City moves to yellow flag at the River Park at Las Colonias
City moves to yellow flag at the River Park at Las Colonias
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday

Latest News

Meet Sauron! He is a pit-bull and corgi mix that is always looking for new friends
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Sauron
House Fire
Overnight house fire
Powderhorn bike park opening day
Former Maverick Pitcher Leahy called up to the Majors, McGeary Walks it off
Former Maverick Pitcher Leahy called up to the Majors, McGeary Walks it off