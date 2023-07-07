Grand River Pet of the Week: Meet Falkor
Falkor is a fluffy, domestic long hair cat, looking for his perfect home or foster
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Falkor is a very affectionate, loves to be held, and is extremely calm. He is FIV positive cat that would do best in a home by himself.
Adoptable NOW and at our Kitty Corner Location:
GRHS Kitty Corner
1649 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO
Every day from 10am-1pm
Cat adoption fee: $100 CASH each only please
Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat?
Complete adoption application at
https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/
