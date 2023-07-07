Grand River Pet of the Week: Meet Falkor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Falkor is a very affectionate, loves to be held, and is extremely calm. He is FIV positive cat that would do best in a home by himself.

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Falkor (Grand Rivers Humane Society)

Adoptable NOW and at our Kitty Corner Location:

GRHS Kitty Corner

1649 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO

Every day from 10am-1pm

Cat adoption fee: $100 CASH each only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/

