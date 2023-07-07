Dry, warm, and gusty pattern keeps fire danger up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue to settle in around the Western Slope to close out the week. Dry and windy conditions will continue to keep the wildfire danger up as well.

Fire Weather Conditions Continue

We’re looking at another sunny, warm, and windy day around much of the Western Slope this afternoon, which means that elevated fire danger that has been with us for the better part of the last three weeks continues. Most wind gusts will be around 20 and 30 miles per hour, with the strongest winds mostly staying over the central and southern portions of the region. A Red Flag Warning is once again in effect from noon to 9 PM today. Winds will calm down again tonight, then additional gusty winds of mostly 20 to 25 miles per hour will blow through the region on Saturday. Those slightly calmer winds will keep the fire danger down some, but it will be far from zero. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Saturday. Think of it as a step down from a Red Flag Warning that could see an upgrade to that Red Flag Warning either tonight or tomorrow morning if conditions call for it.

Spring Creek Fire Update

The Spring Creek Fire burning south of Parachute saw one of its largest growths since the large flare-up a couple of weeks ago. The fire has now burned 3,200 acres and is still 37% contained. Most of the burning continues to be controlled burns to eliminate ground fuel that would allow the fire to spread. Concerns are starting to grow that the potential for increased fire activity could be on the way over the next few days as cloud cover fades away and temperatures continue to climb well into the 90s. Vegetation that has been green and moist for much of the duration of the fire up to this point is starting to dry out with sunny skies, warm temperatures, and gusty winds. That drier vegetation could become more susceptible to burning as those conditions continue to persist.

Dry and Hot Next Week

The warmest air we’ve seen so far this season is on the way by the opening half of next week. A ridge from the Desert Southwest will intensify as it moves eastward over the region through the end of the weekend and into early next week. We’ll start to see a lot more of those sunny skies, and as winds start to calm down, temperatures start to climb. We’ll reach the middle and upper 90s in the valleys by Sunday and Monday, then most of our northern valleys will start seeing afternoon highs in the lower 100s--including in Grand Junction and Delta through at least Thursday.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue around much of the Western Slope through the afternoon, and we’ll once again see wind gusts increase to around 20 and 30 miles per hour. There could be a few very small spotty showers that pop up over portions of the High Country, but the rest of us are staying dry with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Any clouds and rain clear out of the region tonight and winds start calming down as well with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunny skies are back on Saturday with gusty winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour and highs once again in the lower to middle 90s.

