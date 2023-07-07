Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking public comment on crayfish population

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for public input on crayfish regulations.

CPW recently became aware of a significant market for live crayfish being imported into Colorado. The major species currently being imported is the red swamp crayfish.

Red swamp crayfish are not allowed for import or possession per CPW regulations. Current CPW regulations have been in place to minimize the damage the invasive crayfish have on the aquatic ecosystem.

CPW is seeking public input so the division can review its current regulations. The public comment period will be open through the end of July. You can find the public comment form here.

