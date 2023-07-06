Wildfire risk increasing across Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire danger is increasing for the end of this week.

Critical Fire Weather Alerts

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Thursday from noon until 10 PM. A Fire Weather Watch, which will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning, is in effect for Friday from noon until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor burning until weather is more favorable for containing fires. Low humidity less than 10 % and winds gusting to near 40 mph are increasing the risk for wildfires.

High Fire Danger Persists Through Saturday

Fire danger will be high again on Friday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Friday from noon until 9 PM. That Fire Weather Watch will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. Saturday will be windy with low humidity again, so the fire danger will stay up for the start of this weekend. The wind will begin to subside on Sunday, and that will help tame the fire risk.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 8:44 PM. We’ll cool from middle 90s around 6 PM to near 80 degrees by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 63 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny and windy with high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect. Winds will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to as high as 40 mph. Sunrise is at 5:53 AM. High temperatures will be near 97 degrees around Grand Junction, 93 degrees around Montrose, 96 degrees around Delta, and 93 degrees around Cortez.

Turning Hotter Next Week

Hot high pressure to our south will expand northward over southern Colorado on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. That will bring the heat close to us, and we could see temperatures climb to 100 degrees for the first time this season by Monday or Tuesday. We’ve been hot. We’re about to turn hotter. Be ready!

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.