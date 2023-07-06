Wildfire danger increases with gusty winds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Gusty winds are back on the increase across the Western Slope over the next few days, and that will once again increase the fire danger as well.

Fire Danger Increasing Again

After a brief break from a higher fire danger with calmer winds yesterday, we’ll see those wind gusts right back on the increase starting this afternoon and continuing into the weekend. Gusts will be mostly between 25 and 35 miles per hour this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, then turn a little calmer to 20 and 30 miles per hour on Saturday. That will once again start upping the fire danger around the Western Slope when combined with already existing dry conditions and low relative humidity continuing over the next few days. Red Flag Warnings are already in effect for most of the Western Slope along and south of Interstate 70 from noon to 10 PM today, and we already know there will be a continuation of that Red Flag Warning into Friday afternoon as well. Burning is not allowed in Mesa County under Red Flag Warning conditions, and similar precautions should be taken everywhere inside the Red Flag Warning area.

Spring Creek Fire Update

We saw yet another day with minor growth to the Spring Creek Fire burning south of Parachute. The fire has now burned 2,958 acres and remains at 37% contained. Fire crews are still working to burn ground fuels as weather allows to prevent further spread of the fire.

Heating Up Next Week

We’re still monitoring indications that some much warmer air could be on the way to portions of the Western Slope through the opening half of next week. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue, winds will start to calm down, and we will start to see those temperatures climb pretty quickly by the end of the weekend. Most places are looking at middle to upper 90s, but some lower 100s could be possible for the first time this year in Grand Junction, Delta, and some of the other valleys through the central portions of the Western Slope.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue into the afternoon with gusty winds increasing to 25 and 35 miles per hour, increasing the fire danger once again around the region. Temperatures will continue to remain several degrees above average in the middle to upper 90s in the northern valleys and lower to middle 90s in the southern valleys. Any clouds moving through the region this afternoon will clear out through the evening, and we should see clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunny skies and gusty winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are back on Friday with highs again in the lower to middle 90s with a few upper 90s.

