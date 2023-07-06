Two new appointees for mesa county board of public health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners selected two new Board of Health appointees following the recent resignation of Victor Yahn back in June. Commissioners say Stephen Daniels will be a great addition to the board with his extensive financial background. Including Chief financial advisor of several publicly traded companies and certified public accountant. He was former board member of Harmony Acres and teaches economics, finance, and accounting. He’ll fill the roll until April 2026.

“We were really blessed with great candidates, we had about 10-11 candidates that we were able to interview from our community. Our goal as Commissioners was to make sure that the Board of Health, who we appoint to this board is really diverse, has different background, and we wanted to make sure that that’s where our goal was when we did this,” said Commissioner Bobbie Daniel.

The second selected candidate is Marguerite Tuthill, who’s term will end in april of next year. She has nine years of experience working in population health management. She is the current Director of Operations for Monument Health and former Business Development Director for Hope West.

Commissioners say they’re looking to expand from the current five Board of Health members to seven in the next coming months.

