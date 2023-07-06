Spring Creek Fire: Crews report calm conditions, minimal growth

Spring Creek Fire
Spring Creek Fire(Interagency Fire Center)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Spring Creek Fire burning near Parachute is staying put as firefighters take advantage of calm conditions to shore up holding lines along the fire’s perimeter.

The fire grew just 18 acres, growing from 2,940 acres to 2,958. Containment held steady at 37%. Some personnel appear to have been reassigned, as the total amount of staff assigned to the fire has dropped from 544 to 535.

Firefighters at a morning briefing on July 6, 2023.
Firefighters at a morning briefing on July 6, 2023.(Interagency Fire Center)
Two Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) operators study monitor while controlling the drone during...
Two Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) operators study monitor while controlling the drone during firing operation on July 6, 2023.(Interagency Fire Center)

Firefighters said that favorable weather conditions gave crews a chance to ignite more unburned fuel on the northeast side of the fire, connecting the burned area to a prepared holding line on Dry Creek Road.

Spring Creek and High Mesa Roads are closed to everyone but local traffic and firefighters. Crews ask that you avoid the area as best you can.

There are no evacuations at this time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Ave
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue
New grant for businesses in Horizon Drive District
New grant for businesses in Horizon Drive District
29 road mudslide
Mesa county creating plans to tackle 29 road mudslide

Latest News

Mesa County Commissioners select new Board of Health
Two new appointees for mesa county board of public health
Robots serve the food at this Colorado restaurant
Robots serve the food at this Colorado restaurant
0706 MIDDAY CMU INTERVIEW
Colorado Army National Guard deploys to Thailand for exercise
Colorado Army National Guard deploys to Thailand for exercise