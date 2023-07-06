No Burn Advisory issued by Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health has issued a No Burn Advisory for July 6 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m, citing fire safety concerns.

Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is banned by the county during the advisory period.

More information on current air quality conditions and fire safety can be found on the county’s air quality page.

