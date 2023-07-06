The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band

The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.(CNN, Facebook | Eagles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Eagles have announced their final tour titled “The Long Goodbye.”

The legendary band said its tour kicks off in New York in September.

The “Hotel California” music makers said they know how fortunate they are, and are grateful for their fans.

The tour will initially have 13 stops and is set to culminate in St. Paul, Minnesota, in November.

But according to a statement, The Eagles members of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Deacon Frey will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

Vince Gill will continue to fill in for the late Glenn Frey.

The band’s longtime friend and fellow rock Hall of Famer Steely Dan will be the special opening act.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale July 14.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Ave
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue
New grant for businesses in Horizon Drive District
New grant for businesses in Horizon Drive District
29 road mudslide
Mesa county creating plans to tackle 29 road mudslide

Latest News

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Robert De Niro’s grandson died of fentanyl overdose, says his mother
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.,...
Britney Spears says Victor Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas; Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
Spring Creek Fire
Spring Creek Fire: Crews report calm conditions, minimal growth
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after East Palestine derailment